Postal services hiring across Bay Area as more residents order essentials online amid pandemic

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Unemployment is on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic but now the postal service has job openings across the Bay Area.

What would otherwise be a fairly routine time at the main post office in San Jose, workers are scrambling to keep up with a volume approaching what is seen during the holidays, says the postal services’ Augustine Ruiz.

“With the growing number of the Bay Area people at home, laid off or out of work during this time the postal service is hiring and we have a job to fit their needs,” Augustie Ruiz said.

The hiring push is being driven by a surge in shopping from home as tens of thousands of people are hunkered down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Delivering all those packages is considered an essential service, says Ruiz.

“More and more people are shopping online for their essentials and the U.S. Postal Service is considered an essential service and the American people need a trusted courier as we have seen an in volume as a result of people ordering their essentials,” Ruiz said.

THere are openings for people to deliver the mail to both urban and rural areas across the Bay Area.

Also needed are mechanics, tractor-trailer drivers, electricians and custodians.

The salary range is $17 to $20 an hour to start, with opportunities for advancement.

“These are entry level and career jobs but could definitely lead to full-time positions, we want to position it as a future career for those who are interested in coming to work for us and hope they end up staying with us,” Ruiz said.

Apply today by heading to their website.

Latest stories: