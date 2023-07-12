SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A United States postal worker was violently assaulted and robbed at a post office in San Francisco, the United States Post Office confirmed. The suspect in attack, who was captured on surveillance video, attacked a postal employee at the Pine Street Post Office in SF and stole postal keys, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Video of the incident showed the suspect running down the street wearing a hood and a COVID-style face mask while carrying what appeared to be a set of keys (watch in the player above).

The Postal Inspection Service is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Reward money of up to $50,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455.

No additional information is available at this time.