Dry thunderstorms could return to Bay Area soon

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — Thunderstorms with chances of dry lightning might make their way to the Bay Area on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

As mid-level moisture makes its way across the Central Coast and Bay Area, upper-level disturbance from British Columbia will cause a lobe of energy to hit the region from the northwest, the weather service said Thursday. This might bring thunderstorms and chances of dry lightning.

A surge of monsoonal moisture is increasingly likely to rotate over the region Sunday into Monday which could lead to elevated convection and potentially dry thunderstorms.



We will continue to monitor this potential scenario closely and share updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/3gDcO1IwkU — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 15, 2021

The chances of dry lightning are low, but it can be a concern for starting wildfires if it strikes near dry brush throughout the region. The weather service does not anticipate that the conditions will bring about a fire similar to the Lightning Complex fires that struck the Bay Area in August 2020.

