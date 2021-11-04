Potential threat closes elementary school in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — An elementary school in Mountain View was closed Thursday out of “an abundance of caution” after a potential threat was reported.

The Mountain View Police Department said they were contacted by Mountain View Whisman School District about the possible threat at Benjamim Bubb Elementary School and immediately began investigating.

School administrators decided to close the school, according to police. Officers are patrolling both Bubb elementary and other Mountain View schools.

Police said there is no current threat to public safety.

