‘Potentially dangerous’ fire burning in Oakley, evacuations underway

OAKLEY (KRON) — Contra Costa County fire crews are responding to twos fire in Oakley Sunday morning.

Residents should avoid the area where the fires are burning.

One of the fires has prompted evacuation orders in the Summer Lake neighborhood in Oakley.

That fire is 25 acres and not contained.

Residents on Knightsen Avenue and Delta Road are also being evacuated because of a second fire.

The fire is west of Summer Lake at Knightsen Avenue and Delta Road.

It’s 10 acres and not contained.

Evacuees can go to 1250 O’Hara Avenue.

In a statement, Contra Costa County said:

Due to a fire an immediate evacuation has been ordered for along Knightsen Avenue in Oakely. Residents between Cypress Road and Delta Road and west of Sellars Avenue should evacuate now. Leave now and go south towards Delta Road and then west towards Brentwood Blvd. Take only those essential items you have ready and can carry with you. Pets must be in a carrier or on a leash. Lock your windows and doors as you leave. Stay off the phone unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency at your location. However, if you are physically unable to leave your home unassisted, call 9 1 1 for help.

This is developing, check back for updates