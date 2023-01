REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pothole in the second lane from the left on northbound CA-101 has caused major delays and flat tires for approximately 25 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

The left two lanes near the Woodside Road offramp in Redwood City are closed. Reopening time is unknown. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

This story is breaking news and will be updated.