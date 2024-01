(KRON) — One westbound lane on the Richmond/San Rafael Bridge is blocked off Thursday night as crews work to repair a pothole. The closure has caused traffic to build up on the bridge.

The right lane was closed at 3:07 p.m., according to Caltrans’ traffic log. The roadway is estimated to reopen at 1 a.m.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes to reach their destination.

This is a developing story.