SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Powell Hyde Cable Car Line was delayed near Hyde and Beach streets due to a Muni-involved collision Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet from the SFMTA. It is not yet known if there are any injuries as a result of the collision.

As of 1:55 p.m., the delay at Hyde and Beach streets has been cleared, SFMTA tweeted. Both inbound and outbound service for the Powell Hyde Cable Car Line has resumed service.