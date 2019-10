SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Powell Street BART station is reportedly closed due to police activity, per BART officials.

There is a major delay on the San Francisco line in the SFO/Millbrae and East Bay directions.

Trains are holding out until further notice.

There is a major delay on the San Francisco line in the SFO/Millbrae, and East Bay directions. Powell street station is closed and trains are holding out of Powell and Civic street due to police activity. Mutual aide is available via MUNI bus # 5, 6, 7, 9, 21, 31, F. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) October 7, 2019

Mutual aid is available through Muni.

No additional details have been provided at this time.

Check back for updates.