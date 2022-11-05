SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) experienced a power outage affecting multiple terminals, the airport announced in a tweet Saturday night. As of 8:02 p.m., the power has been restored.

The airport advised travelers to check with their airlines to receive an update on flight cancellations. They announced that although planes are arriving and departing — some of the boarding processes were affected by the outage.

The initial tweet of the outage was sent at 7:25 p.m.