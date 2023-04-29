SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A power outage Wednesday night affected more than 9,000 customers in San Francisco’s Financial District, North Beach, Russian Hill, and Nob Hill neighborhoods, according to PG&E.

As of Saturday evening, power in those affected areas has been fully restored, PG&E confirmed in an email to KRON4. Affected areas in the city had their power back on by approximately 4:45 p.m.

The outage was due to damage from underground equipment near Clay Street and Montgomery Street, PG&E said. The cause of the damage is still under investigation.

The outage caused a number of traffic lights in the area to be shut down for multiple days.

The company said Thursday that power would be fully restored by 10 a.m. Saturday. The initial outage began around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday night. By Thursday afternoon, all but 500 PG&E customers had their power restored.