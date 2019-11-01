Power generator demand increases amid PG&E shutoffs

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — The Marin Ace Hardware store has remained opened throughout the recent PG&E power shutoffs.

That is because the store has been running on a portable power generator.

In fact, the supervisor said that since the power started going out, there has been a big run on power generators for folks here in this area.

“We have six locations throughout the Bay Area and we got every generator we could from them,” Nick Bonilla said.

However, before you buy one of these, there are a few things you need to know.

“The main thing is to know the wattage that you’re trying to power,” Bonilla said.

Because if you don’t have the right wattage, what could happen?

“You can potentially ruin all of the devices that your trying to power,” Bonilla said.

worst case scenario?

“Uh…another fire,” Bonilla said. “Definitely do not bring it inside of your house and fire it up. At least probably 20-feet away from the building itself with the exhaust pointing away from the house.”

If you want to make sure your power generator is installed correctly, these folks here say it is not a bad idea to have a professional come out to your house and help you with the installation.

“You can call a local handy man, he can come and help you out,” Bonilla said.

Although the power is coming back online, there maybe another power shutoff in the future.

If you’re thinking ahead, you can still find about a half dozen power generators in the parking lot of this Ace Hardware store.