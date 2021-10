High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – There are currently several PG&E power outages across Vallejo as rain moves through the area, according to the Vallejo Fire Department.

There are currently multiple areas in #Vallejo experiencing @PGE4Me outages.



PG&E is on site at multiple locations in @CityofVallejo, however there is no estimate for when all outages will be fixed.



— Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) October 18, 2021

As of 8:00 p.m., the outages are impacting thousands of customers, according to a PG&E outage map.

There is no estimate for when all outages will be fixed.