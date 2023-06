(KRON) — Electricity is out in the area around Ramona Street between Carmelita Way and Higuera Avenue in Pinole after a truck crashed into a power pole, according to the Pinole Police Department. The crash took down several power poles, resulting in the power going out.

Ramona Street is closed between Carmelita Way and Higuera Avenue. There is no ETA for when the roadway will reopen or when power will be restored. No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.