Power outage affecting 2,100 customers in Santa Clara due to arcing wires, fire

(BCN) – A fire sparked by arcing wires from a power pole Saturday morning downed power to 2,105 customers in the area of Pomeroy Avenue between Lochinvar and Homestead Roads in Santa Clara, officials said.

The fire, reported about 10:40 a.m., was extinguished by the Santa Clara Fire Department, police said.

Updates about the outage can be found at here or twitter.com/SantaClaraPower.

