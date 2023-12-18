(KRON) — More than 18,000 PG&E customers in the South Bay lost power on Monday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage has since been restored.

The large outage stretched as far north as San Jose State University, south to the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds and west to the Willow Glen neighborhood, per PG&E. The number of customers affected was 18,404.

Power was knocked out in this area at 1:02 p.m. PG&E said it was restored by 4:04 p.m. The issue was equipment failure at a San Jose substation.

The San Jose outage is the Bay Area’s largest outage on Monday, but smaller outages are affecting more than 1,000 people in Burlingame and San Ramon.

There are heavy rainstorms in the Bay Area on Monday. Damage includes flooded highways and delayed flights at SFO.