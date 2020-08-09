Power outage affecting nearly 200 customers in Alameda

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A power outage is affecting nearly 200 customers in Alameda Saturday night.

The outage was first reported around 7:48 p.m., affecting 196 customers in the 1400-1800 block of Pearl and nearby areas.

As of 10 p.m., officials say it will be morning before power is restored.

OUTAGE ALERT: Power outage affecting 196 customers in the 1400-1800 block of Pearl and surrounding areas. Crews are on the way. — AMP (@AlamedaMuniPwr) August 9, 2020

No other details were immediately available.

