ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A power outage is affecting nearly 200 customers in Alameda Saturday night.
The outage was first reported around 7:48 p.m., affecting 196 customers in the 1400-1800 block of Pearl and nearby areas.
As of 10 p.m., officials say it will be morning before power is restored.
No other details were immediately available.
Latest News Headlines:
- Power outage affecting nearly 200 customers in Alameda
- Alameda shops take businesses to the streets amid pandemic
- Protesters shut down Highway 101 in Morgan Hill
- Good Samaritan drowns while trying to rescue 3 kids on California river
- Oregon trooper injured, 24 arrested in Portland protests