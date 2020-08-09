Power outage affecting nearly 200 customers in Alameda

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
power-outage_436690

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A power outage is affecting nearly 200 customers in Alameda Saturday night.

The outage was first reported around 7:48 p.m., affecting 196 customers in the 1400-1800 block of Pearl and nearby areas.

As of 10 p.m., officials say it will be morning before power is restored.

No other details were immediately available.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News