SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nearly 9,000 PG&E customers lost power in San Francisco Friday night, PG&E’s outage map shows.

The entirety of Golden Gate Park is affected by the outage, as well as areas of the Sunset District and Lower Haight.

The outage began at 7:12 p.m. PG&E’s estimated restoration time is 10:30 p.m. The number of customers affected is 8,888.

PG&E did not provide a reason for the outage.

