DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A power outage Wednesday afternoon has affected 3,298 Danville residents, according to the city’s Twitter account.

The city anticipates traffic lights to be down, so it is asking drivers to treat flashing or dark traffic lights as a four-way stop.

According to PG&E’s map, most of the outage is affecting customers on the east side of Highway 680 northbound.

Officials did not release the cause of the outage.

