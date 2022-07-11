The city skyline of Oakland CA with The Maze in the foreground. The Maze is one of the largest freeway interchanges in the world.

OAKLAND (KRON) – Over 8,000 people are currently affected by a power outage in Oakland, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

The outage started at 9:32 a.m., and is affecting customers in the Laurel, Fruitvale, Redwood Heights, Allendale and Maxwell Park neighborhoods.

Oakland City Council President Pro Tem Sheng Thao stated via Twitter that “PG&E is reviewing the cause and will work to get power back as soon as possible.”

“My office will continue to monitor this situation and share updates as they come in,” she continued.