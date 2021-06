DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A power outage has left thousands in the dark across the East Bay Sunday night.

PG&E reports about 5,000 customers in Danville and more than 760 customers in Pleasanton are without power.

Motorists are reminded to treat dark intersections as 4-way stops.

Estimated time of restoration is 10:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.