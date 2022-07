OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A power outage is affecting more than 3,500 PG&E customers in Oakland on Wednesday night. Most of the impacted customers are near Lake Merritt.

The outage began at 6:08 p.m. and is estimated to me restored by 8:45 p.m. PG&E said 3,542 customers were affected. To check the status of the outage, click HERE.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KRON4 for updates.