SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco International Airport is currently experiencing a power outage, according to a tweet from the airport. Airport electricians are currently on the scene working to restore power to impacted areas.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as our crews work to resolve the issue,” SFO said.

The outage is affecting ticketing, baggage and gates, according to SFO. Electricians are on the scene working to restore the power. The airport advises passengers to check with their airline about flight information.

As of now, there is no word on what’s behind the outage.