ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Over 1,000 people were without power in Alameda on Tuesday morning, according to Alameda Municipal Power.

The power outage impacted customers that live east of Park Street.

OUTAGE UPDATE: At least 1,600 customers are out of power east of Park Street. Thank you again for your patience as we work to resolve the power outage. — AMP (@AlamedaMuniPwr) June 15, 2021

The utility said at 8:54 a.m. that it is working to resolve the outage. The utility tweeted at 9:40 a.m. that power came back.