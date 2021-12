SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A power outage has stopped BART service at the Millbrae station, halting trains in both directions on the San Francisco Line.

There is a major delay on the San Francisco Line in the East Bay direction due to a power outage at Millbrae. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) December 27, 2021

There is no train service on the Millbrae Line between Millbrae and San Bruno or SFO, according to BART officials.

There is mutual aid via SamTrans bus ECR between Millbrae and San Bruno.

