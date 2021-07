SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – More than 1,200 customers are without power in Santa Cruz, including the Beach Boardwalk.

All rides have been safely evacuated at this time, and no guests are stuck on rides.

In the event of power loss, all Boardwalk rides will power down, either automatically or with manual assistance, and be safely evacuated, according to Kris Reyes with Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

Rides remain closed at this time.

