SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 18: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks sit parked on a street on June 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. California lawmakers are saying that PG&E is considering bankruptcy after a report released by Cal Fire investigators earlier this month showed that PG&E was tied to 12 California wildfires in […]

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – East Bay officials are reporting a “significant” power outage impacting residents in San Ramon and Danville.

First reported at 8:35 a.m., 3,298 customers are impacted.

PG&E crews are on scene and determining the cause of the power outage.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.