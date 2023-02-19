ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A “major” power outage is impacting Oakland International Airport and more than 50,000 customers across the East Bay on Sunday afternoon, according to Alameda Municipal Power.

The outage is due to the failure of PG&E transmission, according to AMP. The Oakland Fire Department is now on the scene of a fire at the PG&E substation near the intersection of 50th Avenue and Coliseum Way.

Over 54,000 customers are currently affected by the outage, according to the PG&E website. AMP is working to determine when power will be restored.

BART says there is no service to the Oakland Airport Connector at this time due to the outage. AC Transit is providing a bus service on bus #73 between Coliseum station and Oakland International Airport.

According to the PG&E outage map, the Oakland International Airport is also without power at this time. Video from the security line inside of the airport shows the line at a standstill. PG&E is anticipating the power could be restored to the area by 5:45 p.m.

As of 2:15 p.m., the City of Alameda wrote that the High Street and Fruitvale bridges are both stuck in the up position. Drivers are asked to take a different route.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.