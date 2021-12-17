Power outage impacts San Francisco businesses

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Businesses in downtown San Francisco suffered power outages on Friday morning.

The outage reports started coming in around 8:30 a.m., impacting the city’s Financial District, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.

Crews are working to resolve the issue, which affected about 2,000 customers at the peak of it, the utility said. As of 10:19 a.m., only 31 customers were still impacted.

According to PG&E, their response was hindered by underground vaults full of water due to recent storms, forcing crews to pump water to access the equipment.

Traffic guards are on the Embarcadero manually controlling traffic due to street lights being hit by the outage.

(KRON)

CENTER ALERT: We are experiencing a power outage in some parts of the Transit Center, including the Grand Hall and bus plaza. We are working with our engineers to assess and resolve the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as we know more. — Salesforce Transit Center (@TransitCenterSF) December 17, 2021

The cause is still under investigation.

