Power outage map: 20,000 Bay Area customers in the dark

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over 20,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers are still without power on Monday morning in the Bay Area.

Here’s the breakdown of affected customers as of 3 a.m., according to PG&E:

  • East Bay: 11,783
  • Peninsula: 7,703
  • North Bay: 1,144
  • South Bay: 55
  • San Francisco: 1
  • Bay Area total: 20,686

Crews are responding to the outages, which could continue through the evening for some areas, according to PG&E’s outage map.

Rain showers started multiple outages around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Bay City News reports. The wet weather damaged power poles, which caused several fires to pop up, according to Alameda County firefighters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News