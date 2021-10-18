Power outage map: 20,000 Bay Area customers in the dark

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over 20,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers are still without power on Monday morning in the Bay Area.

Here’s the breakdown of affected customers as of 3 a.m., according to PG&E:

East Bay: 11,783

Peninsula: 7,703

North Bay: 1,144

South Bay: 55

San Francisco: 1

Bay Area total: 20,686

Crews are responding to the outages, which could continue through the evening for some areas, according to PG&E’s outage map.

Rain showers started multiple outages around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Bay City News reports. The wet weather damaged power poles, which caused several fires to pop up, according to Alameda County firefighters.