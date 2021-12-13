Power outage map: PG&E warns of potential outages amid severe storm

FILE – Pacific Gas & Electric crews work to clear a downed tree over Highway 9 north of Boulder Creek, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2017. A major storm is headed toward Northern California this weekend, promising to drop heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and rain throughout the region. Forecasters say the storm is on track to hit coastal areas north of San Francisco, on the night of Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, and bring light rain. PG&E is sending crews to clear vegetation away from power lines to reduce the chance of power outages. (Kevin Johnson/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Severe weather in the Bay Area may cause power outages throughout the week, according to PG&E officials.

“Unsettled weather is expected to impact the PG&E service area beginning today and continuing through mid to late week w/ periods of gusty winds, heavy rain & mountain snow,” the utility said on Twitter.

You can look up your address at www.pge.com/pspsupdates to see if PG&E is monitoring your location for the power shutoffs:

The company said it has thousands of workers ready to restore power. Workers on Friday were clearing vegetation away from power lines to reduce the chance of outages.

Follow these storm safety tips