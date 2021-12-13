Power outage map: PG&E warns of potential outages amid severe storm

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Severe weather in the Bay Area may cause power outages throughout the week, according to PG&E officials.
“Unsettled weather is expected to impact the PG&E service area beginning today and continuing through mid to late week w/ periods of gusty winds, heavy rain & mountain snow,” the utility said on Twitter.
You can look up your address at www.pge.com/pspsupdates to see if PG&E is monitoring your location for the power shutoffs:
The company said it has thousands of workers ready to restore power. Workers on Friday were clearing vegetation away from power lines to reduce the chance of outages.
Follow these storm safety tips
- Never touch downed wires
- Assume any downed power line in energiezed and extrememly dangerour
- Charge cell phones and laptops
- Have a backup power supply
- Secure your outdoor furniture
- Have fresh drinking water and ice
- Use generators safely
- Standby electric generators should be properly installed by a licensed electrician
- Use flashlights, not candles