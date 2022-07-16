SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) –A power outage has caused traffic to divert Saturday afternoon in San Jose, police tweeted. Traffic signals are out on eastbound Curtner from Highway 87 to Tully Road and S 7th Street.

Traffic has been affected in the area of Highway 87 and eastbound Curtner Avenue, police said. The public is advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

PG&E is working to restore power. Tully Road and S 7th Street is in front of the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

KRON On is streaming news live now

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.