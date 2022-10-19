SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – For the second time in as many days there’s a major power outage reported on San Francisco’s westside.

Over 7,000 customers have lost power. 5,828 are near San Francisco State University, and in Ingleside, Lakeside, Westwood Park and Westwood Highlands. No cause has been announced for this outage.

There are also outages near the county border in Daly City, some of which are related to the aforementioned outage and some of which, 1,172, are due to scheduled maintenance.

The estimated time the power will be turned back on is 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.