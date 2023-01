(BCN) — Storm-related impacts such as trees falling on power lines have downed power to 16,095 customers around the Bay Area on Monday morning, according to PG&E.

As of 9 a.m., there were:

8,413 without power in the North Bay

4,771 on the Peninsula

2,076 in the East Bay

748 in the South Bay

87 in San Francisco.

More than 4,100 PG&E, contract and mutual-aid crews are working to get power restored, according to PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland.

