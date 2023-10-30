SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Power outages in San Francisco and Brisbane are impacting about 2,500 customers Monday morning, according to PG&E. PG&E’s outage map shows the outage centered around SF’s Bayview District and in neighboring Brisbane.

Earlier Monday, about 4,500 customers are without power in San Francisco in addition to another 1,000 in Brisbane. Power for some customers has since been restored, according to PG&E.

There is no word on what caused the outage or when power might be restored to all customers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.