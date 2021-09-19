PG&E crews work to restore power to thousands of Bay Area customers

PG&E crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Bay Area Sunday.

At 7 a.m., there were over 19,000 reported outages across the Bay Area.

The majority were in the East Bay, where more than 14,000 customers were affected, most of them in the Richmond and San Pablo areas.

Around the rest of the region, 2,488 customers were affected in San Francisco and 2,361 on the Peninsula.

Less than 400 customers were affected in the North and South bays.

As of 12 p.m., those without power dropped to 15,000 customers. 11,606 of those are still in East Bay.

Check the interactive map for live updates on the power outages:

PG&E says the cause of the outages is weather-related, due to the fog and mist. After a long time without rain, dust accumulates on power lines.

When the first mist or rain arrives after a long dry spell, it turns this mixture into mud, which conducts electricity.

Check back for updates.