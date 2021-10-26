Power outages persist across Bay Area 2 days after major storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Bay Area residents on Tuesday are still dealing with power outages from the weekend storm.

According to PG&E, 12,973 customers are without power across the Bay Area as of 6 a.m.

Here’s how that number is broken down among the regions:

North Bay: 2,619

San Francisco: 156

Peninsula: 4,888

East Bay: 1,862

South Bay: 3,448

Check the live outage map below:

The utility cited major damage from the atmospheric river that brought down trees and power lines. “The storm was one of the most potent to hit Northern and Central California in over a decade,” PG&E said.

About 12% of PG&E customers lost power statewide since early Sunday. The utility said Sonoma, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties were among the hardest hit. The total customers without power in the Bay Area was originally over 140,000.

To be prepared in case of another major storm, PG&E suggests signing up for outage notifications by text, email or phone. PG&E will inform customers about the cause of an outage, when crews are on their way, the estimated restoration time, and when power is restored.

What to do before and during an outage (Tips from PG&E)