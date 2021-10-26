Power outages persist across Bay Area 2 days after major storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Bay Area residents on Tuesday are still dealing with power outages from the weekend storm.
According to PG&E, 12,973 customers are without power across the Bay Area as of 6 a.m.
Here’s how that number is broken down among the regions:
- North Bay: 2,619
- San Francisco: 156
- Peninsula: 4,888
- East Bay: 1,862
- South Bay: 3,448
Check the live outage map below:
The utility cited major damage from the atmospheric river that brought down trees and power lines. “The storm was one of the most potent to hit Northern and Central California in over a decade,” PG&E said.
About 12% of PG&E customers lost power statewide since early Sunday. The utility said Sonoma, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties were among the hardest hit. The total customers without power in the Bay Area was originally over 140,000.
To be prepared in case of another major storm, PG&E suggests signing up for outage notifications by text, email or phone. PG&E will inform customers about the cause of an outage, when crews are on their way, the estimated restoration time, and when power is restored.
What to do before and during an outage (Tips from PG&E)
- Never touch downed wires: If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 9-1-1 and by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.
- Use generators safely: Customers with standby electric generators should make sure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician in a well-ventilated area. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to customers, as well as crews working on power lines. If using portable generators, be sure they are in a well-ventilated area.
- Use flashlights, not candles: During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights, and not candles, due to the risk of fire. And keep extra batteries on hand. If you must use candles, please keep them away from drapes, lampshades, animals, and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.
- Have a backup phone: If you have a telephone system that requires electricity to work, such as a cordless phone or answering machine, plan to have a standard telephone or cellular phone ready as a backup. Having a portable charging device helps to keep your cell phone running.
- Have fresh drinking water, ice: Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator/freezer during an outage to prevent foods from spoiling. Blue Ice from your picnic cooler also works well in the freezer.
- Secure outdoor furniture: Deck furniture, lightweight yard structures and decorative lawn items should be secured as they can be blown by high winds and damage overhead power lines and property.
- Turn off appliances: If you experience an outage, unplug, or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.
- Safely clean up: After the storm has passed, be sure to safely clean up. Never touch downed wires and always call 8-1-1 or visit 811express.com at least two full business days before digging to have all underground utilities safely marked.