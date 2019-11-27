Power outage at Oakland International Airport impacts holiday travel

OAKLAND (KRON) – The power was reportedly out at Oakland International Airport causing problems for thousands of travelers trying to get away for the holiday.
Around 8:07 p.m. airport officials announced that power had been restored to most of the terminal complex.
Many passengers posted to Twitter reporting the outage and saying they were stuck in security and the lines are backed up.
One passenger told KRON4 that backup generators were running, but others said they remained in the dark.
Around 7:30 p.m. airport officials first posted to Twitter saying they are working to resolve the issue at this time.
Officials say passengers should check with their airlines for flight status.