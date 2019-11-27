Power outage at Oakland International Airport impacts holiday travel

OAKLAND (KRON) – The power was reportedly out at Oakland International Airport causing problems for thousands of travelers trying to get away for the holiday.

Around 8:07 p.m. airport officials announced that power had been restored to most of the terminal complex.

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the majority of the terminal complex @ OAK and staff continues to work to bring the entire facility back online. We urge customers to check in with their airline for the latest flight information. — Oakland Intl Airport (@IFlyOAKland) November 27, 2019

Many passengers posted to Twitter reporting the outage and saying they were stuck in security and the lines are backed up.

One passenger told KRON4 that backup generators were running, but others said they remained in the dark.

Around 7:30 p.m. airport officials first posted to Twitter saying they are working to resolve the issue at this time.

Attention customers. Currently there is a power outage affecting the airport. OAK staff are working to resolve the issue. Please check with your airline for flight status. Updates to this issue will be made as information is received. — Oakland Intl Airport (@IFlyOAKland) November 27, 2019

Officials say passengers should check with their airlines for flight status.