Power restored for some San Jose residents

SAN JOSE (KRON) — “Happy, we’re happy it’s back.”

Sabiha Chaudry said she is glad her power is back on.

“You know, hopefully it doesn’t go out again,” she said. “The main concern is people’s safety.”

For Chaudry, it was a difficult 12 hours and a lesson learned.

“To make sure I’m ready for a power outage,” Chaudry said. “I don’t feel like I was fully ready.”

She lives in the Alamaden Valley neighborhood in South San Jose.

One of the three San Jose neighborhoods in the dark during PG&E’s big power shutdown.

“Well, we survived,” Duane Schewega said. “We lost all our ice cream, very sad but I can’t have sugar anyway, no big loss.”

No big loss for Schewega but a different story for Mayor Sam Liccardo.

The planned shutdown came with a big price tag for the city.

“An initial estimate of the cost for the city so far in dealing with this public safety power shutdown is around half a million dollars,” Liccardo said. “We had many city employees working around the clock.”

Back in Almaden Valley, power came back around 4 p.m. on Thursday, but most are still without other essentials.

“The internet, telephone and TV,” Schewega said. “So that teaches you a lesson about having all your utilities under one company.”

PG&E acknowledged there’s always uncertainty in deciding on shutoffs and promises to improve on communication.

And one customer had some feedback.

“I do think (PG&E) communicated well,” Chaudry said. “We were well informed that the power will be going out so it would just be nice if they would resolve these issues a lot sooner so we wouldn’t be without power for so long.”