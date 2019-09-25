Power restored in Sonoma County after shutoff

SONOMA (KRON) – The lights are back on in Sonoma County.

PG&E officials reported that as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, all power has been restored in Sonoma County.

#PSPS Update: As of 4 p.m. PG&E equipment in Sonoma County impacted by the PSPS has been patrolled, and electric service has been restored to all customers . https://t.co/hxlYB1W9Dp pic.twitter.com/4Do1SmcMNX — Deanna Contreras (@PGE_Deanna) September 25, 2019

This comes after the utility decided to shut off the power in parts of Napa and Sonoma Counties early Wednesday morning due to high fire danger and weather conditions.

About 700 customers in the Sonoma area were impacted by the outage.

At this time, there is no estimated time of restoring power in Napa County, but the utility expects to have all customers power restored by Wednesday evening.