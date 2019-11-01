Power shutoff impacts senior living community, residents seek help

CALISTOGA (KRON) — Sandy Cesario is thankful the power is back on in her Calistoga home.

The 71-year-old lives in a senior living community that’s been concerned with evacuation warnings because of the Kincade Fire raging in nearby Sonoma County.

But it’s PG&E’s planned safety power shutoffs that have been really been a burden to Cesario and her elderly neighbors.

“I’m tired of living like this because at anytime they can choose to turn us off and turn us on,” she said.

Cesario said her community has had to deal with outages for more than a week, and she’s lost hundreds of dollars worth of food because of it.

That’s a lot for many people, but on a fixed income it becomes an even more of a strain.

“To waste $300 worth of food, that’s a lot of money to a lot of us,” she said.

Caving to pressure from Governor Gavin Newsom, PG&E this week announced it would reimburse customers impacted by the Oct. 9 public safety outage.

But residents at Rancho de Calistoga are sub-metered meaning the reimbursement will likely go to the landlord.

Residents argue they too should be getting some support from the utility.

“I don’t understand a lot of things but it needs to be handled and I don’t quite understand what we’re supposed to do about any of it,” Joan Brady said.

Brady went to stay with a friend during the outages, but says she was concerned about her neighbors who are 90 plus.

Especially with the colder temperatures at night.

“It doesn’t bother me that much to put up with emergencies because I’m prepared for them,” she said. “So that being said, I don’t really like what’s happening to everyone else though because they’re not.”

Both women say they’re just fed up with the outages altogether.

“I don’t think I want to go through another power outage. Because I’m pushed to my limit right now. I’m just now getting back to feeling who I am.”