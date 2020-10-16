Power shutoffs: Full restoration expected soon

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — PG&E has restored power to some residences in the Bay Area, but many people Friday morning woke up to another day in the dark.

The power shutoffs were a precaution to increased fire danger this week in the North and East Bays, as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains. It started on Wednesday.

Dry conditions, high heat and winds up to 45 miles per hour had PG&E fearful that a downed power line could spark another fire.

About 41,000 customers lost their power.

PG&E crews are now working to inspect the power lines to see which are okay and which need to be repaired before flipping the switch and fully restore power.

“In some locations, the severe weather subsided enough during the day for PG&E’s Meteorology team to issue an “all clear,” meaning that electric crews could begin patrols of power lines as the first step toward restoration,” PG&E said in a Wednesday night update.

Right now PG&E is working to restore power to thousands of customers who will prob wake up to no power for things like their fridge and coffee maker. The agency took away power yesterday to try and prevent another wildfire @kron4news pic.twitter.com/X9rkVXQYY6 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 16, 2020

The utility expects to restore power to everyone by Friday night. The area’s Red Flag Warning is set to end at 6 p.m.

Any PG&E customer who lost power can visit one of 40 Community Resource Centers from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. provided by the utility.

The centers have DA-accessible restrooms, hand-washing stations, medical-equipment charging, Wi-Fi, bottled water, grab-and-go bags, and non-perishable snacks.