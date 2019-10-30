Power shutoffs impact cell service for those in fire danger zone

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The PG&E power shutoffs have not only affected homes and businesses around the Bay Area, but cell phone towers as well.

That’s made it even harder for people to contact family in the fire danger zone – as well as get updates or call 911.

Now the FCC is doing a review of the cell phone companies to improve their network for emergencies like this.

In Sonoma County alone, a quarter of their cell phone towers weren’t working while many cities were under mandatory evacuation orders.

Half of the towers were not working in Marin County during the same time.

The major providers – AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile – all said they’re working to improve the reliability of their towers during emergencies but gave no specific details on how they plan to do that.

Latest News Headlines: