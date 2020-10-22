Power Shutoffs loom for over 37,000 customers

(KRON) — Public Safety Power Shutoffs loom for over 30,000 customers in 15 counties on Thursday morning as the agency aims to prevent another wildfire.
Crews from the utility company still have to restore power that was wiped out from the Glass Fire, which is 100% contained as of earlier this week.
And now, the company has to switch off power for other areas while gusty winds increase the risk of a fire sparking and spreading. PG&E is anticipating this many customers affected in the following North Bay counties:
- Napa County – 3,200 customers, 120 Medical Baseline customers
- Alameda County – 336 customers, 16 Medical Baseline customers
- Contra Costa County – 201 customers, 10 Medical Baseline customers
- Santa Clara County: 236 customers, 9 Medical Baseline customers
- Sonoma County: 135 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers
In total, 15 counties anticipating power shutoffs will impact about 38,000 customers:
- Butte County: 10,259 customers, 922 Medical Baseline customers
- Colusa County: 4 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- Glenn County: 162 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers
- Humboldt County: 288 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers
- Lake County: 127 customers, 6 Medical Baseline customers
- Plumas County: 434 customers, 8 Medical Baseline customers
- Shasta County: 18,480 customers, 1,464 Medical Baseline customers
- Tehama County: 2,511 customers, 189 Medical Baseline customers
- Trinity County: 395 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers
- Yolo County: 10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
- Total*: 36,874 customers, 2,782 Medical Baseline customers
CHECK THE OUTAGE MAP:
Starting at 8 a.m., PG&E Community Resource Centers are open Thursday, where customers without power can go to get supplies, use a washroom and more.
