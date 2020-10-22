Power Shutoffs loom for over 37,000 customers

(KRON) — Public Safety Power Shutoffs loom for over 30,000 customers in 15 counties on Thursday morning as the agency aims to prevent another wildfire.

New Thursday morning-we could be just hours away from PG&E ripping power away from 37k customers in 15 counties as the agency wants to prevent another wildfire especially with the winds picking up . Here’s what you need to know @kron4news pic.twitter.com/3lJLgn61qD — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 22, 2020

Crews from the utility company still have to restore power that was wiped out from the Glass Fire, which is 100% contained as of earlier this week.

And now, the company has to switch off power for other areas while gusty winds increase the risk of a fire sparking and spreading. PG&E is anticipating this many customers affected in the following North Bay counties:

Napa County – 3,200 customers, 120 Medical Baseline customers

120 Medical Baseline customers Alameda County – 336 customers, 16 Medical Baseline customers

Contra Costa County – 201 customers, 10 Medical Baseline customers

Santa Clara County: 236 customers, 9 Medical Baseline customers

Sonoma County: 135 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers

In total, 15 counties anticipating power shutoffs will impact about 38,000 customers:

Butte County: 10,259 customers, 922 Medical Baseline customers

Colusa County: 4 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Glenn County: 162 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers

Humboldt County: 288 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers

Lake County: 127 customers, 6 Medical Baseline customers

Plumas County: 434 customers, 8 Medical Baseline customers

Shasta County: 18,480 customers, 1,464 Medical Baseline customers

Tehama County: 2,511 customers, 189 Medical Baseline customers

Trinity County: 395 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers

Yolo County: 10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Total*: 36,874 customers, 2,782 Medical Baseline customers

Starting at 8 a.m., PG&E Community Resource Centers are open Thursday, where customers without power can go to get supplies, use a washroom and more.

