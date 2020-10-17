Power slowly being restored in Napa County

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KRON) — Electricity was restored to Calistoga homes on the west side the Napa River Friday afternoon.

Residents were without power for two days due to PG&E power shut off.

“You’d think with the technology we have today they wouldn’t have to shut down power to huge populations,” Dennis Lang said.

But the lights coming on didn’t last long. After 10 minutes, they were out again and so were homes and downtown businesses on the east side of the river.

“When everything was reenergizing, there was an error,” Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning said. “It was unrelated according to them to the PSPS, but it is preventing the entire city from being powered right now.”

For downtown businesses that are already struggling due to COVID-19 and fire evacuations, having their power go out with no warning was the last thing they needed.

“It kills our business, our business is suffering tremendously,” Dina Gray said. “Our sales are down. We should be busy now, we missed harvest, it just comes down to us not having any business.”

Around 4:10 p.m., businesses and homes on the east side of the river had their power restored and they remain open for business.

It is unclear when homes on the east side of the river will have their power restored.

Latest Posts