LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A power surge caused by a palm tree touching powerlines is causing major headaches for more than 500 PG&E customers in Livermore.

The outage happened earlier this week.

But as neighbors assess the damage, many are looking at thousands of dollars in repairs.

One minute, Megan Trant was watching TV at her home in Livermore just before midnight on Monday.

The next, her family’s electrical equipment went haywire.

“And, then when the things popped back on, that’s when we heard the big boom,” Trant said.

A neighbor’s surveillance system appears to have captured the moment PG&E says a palm frond in the area made contact with both a transmission line and distribution line, causing the power surge.

Trant says half of the appliances in her home were fried.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, hot tub, and solar panels no longer work.

“It could be anywhere between $10,000 to $30,000, depending on what’s going on with the hot tub and the solar,” Trant said.

Neighbor Dan Pierce says he lost two computers, his dishwasher and a lamp — adding that everyone on his court sustained damage.

Overall, PG&E says 531 customers were affected.

“I hope we can get reimbursed for these because we have to have this stuff up,” Pierce said.

While PG&E crews and phone companies work to repair what was damaged, the utility says although the palm tree was not in it’s right of way and is not responsible for its maintenance, PG&E will review and consider each claim neighbors submit.

“I think we’ll have to go through something — class action,” Pierce said.

“It’s, its been kind of crickets. They sent us the hotline, which they never answer. I’ve been trying to get through that hotline for the last 24 hours and keep getting a message saying we’re unavailable,” Trant said.

Neighbors say they are not having much luck with warranties or having items replaced through homeowner’s insurance either.