BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — One-point-seven-three billion dollars. To put that much money into perspective, even if you spent $10,000 a day, it would still take 466 years to spend that much.

Wednesday’s drawing of $1.73 billion is happening at 8 p.m., with tickets priced at two bucks each. The cut-off time to purchase a ticket is 7 p.m.

The last Powerball won was back in July. There have been 35 straight drawings since with no winner. That makes this drawing the second-largest lottery jackpot in history.

The first-largest jackpot was over $2 billion and was won last November in California.

Your odds of winning are 1 in about 300 million, but some say you should still roll the dice.

If you do win, you can accept the $1.73 billion over 30 years, or you can opt for $756.6 million in cash. If you don’t win, you could always save $100,000 a year for the next 17,000 years.