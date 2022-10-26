CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A lucky winner could get the winning Powerball lottery ticket at a gas station like this one in Castro Valley.

An estimated $700 million is on the line. That’s a cash option of $335 million before taxes.

Monday was the last drawing: no one won the $625 million so people are buying those tickets.

That jackpot was the eighth largest in Powerball history.

No one has won the Powerball since August when a winning ticket for 206.9 million dollars was sold in Pennsylvania.

Even if you don’t win the big jackpot, there are other prizes available.

Tickets that match only the Powerball are worth $4.

If a player plays the 10x power play that would be $40.

A ticket that matches all five numbers, but misses the Powerball is worth $1 million, and power plays could multiply that!

As they say, “you can’t win if you don’t play!”

The drawing will be tonight at 8 p.m.