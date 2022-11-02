(KRON) — The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing has reached an estimated $1.2 billion, according to the latest from the California Lottery. The winning numbers for the jackpot were revealed Wednesday night.

They were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 with a Powerball number of 23.

There has been a steady stream of ticket buyers at the more than 23,000 California Lottery retailers in recent days, according to CA Lottery.

“Even though the jackpot keeps rolling, California has winners everywhere and of all kinds!”” said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson. “Some players are winning hundreds or even thousands of dollars when they hit certain numbers each night of the draw, and we also have our local business partners who feel like big winners, too. And of course, schools are the true winners in all of this. So far, we’ve raised tens of millions of dollars for public education just from sales related to this growing jackpot. It’s exciting any way you look at it.”

For Monday night’s drawing, there were 760,000 winning tickets sold, although no one claimed the grand prize.

Some other Powerball facts from the California Lottery:

The lump sum (cash option) amount for a single jackpot-winning ticket tonight is an estimated $596.7 million before federal taxes are taken

California does not tax lottery prizes

The contribution to the California public education system from this Powerball sequence is estimated to be around $80 million

The current jackpot has been on the rise since a player in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million back in August

Over 100 million Powerball tickets have been sold in California since that win

The record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in 2016 and shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee

If no one hits the big jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing, it will rise to $1.5 billion.