(KRON) — Are you feeling lucky? If you are, perhaps it might not be a bad idea to buy some lotto tickets.

As of Friday, California Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $615 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $450 million, and SuperLottoPlus is at $74 million.

The Mega Millions winning numbers were released Friday night. They are 8, 10, 17, 55, 66 and 3 (Megaplier number).

The drawing for Powerball and SuperLottoPlus is set for Saturday night. The last drawing for Powerball and SuperLottoPlus was on Wednesday.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Stay tuned on KRON4.com to see if a winner is announced Friday night.